WGMD EEO FILE 2019-2020

Annual EEO Public File Report Form

Station WGMD

Annual EEO Public File Report

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080(c)(6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the Station WGMD, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and is required to be placed in the public inspection files of this station and posted on its website.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning April 1, 2019, to and including March 31, 2020 (the “Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:

1. A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station(s) comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;

2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment source(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(1)(ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

4. Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and

5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080(c)(2) of the FCC rules.

Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed on Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of the full-time job positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Appendix 1 to

Annual EEO Public File Report Form

Covering the Period from 4/1/2019 to 3/31/2020

Section 1: Vacancy Information

Full-time Positions Recruitment Source Total Number of

Filled By Job Title of Hiree Interviewees from sources

Position Source Hire Date



1. Andrew Maglione (sales) Employee Referral 07/15/2019

2. Robert Petree III (News) Employee Referral 08/19/2019

3. Taylor Johnson (sales) Link’d In 09/16/2019

Total number of Applicants for the vacancies listed above: 9

Total number of Applicants interviewed for vacancies: 6

Appendix 2 to

Annual EEO Public File Report Form

Covering the Period from 4/1/2019 to 3/31/2020

Section 2: Recruitment Source Information

Recruitment Source Total Number of Full-time Positions for

(Name, Address, Interviewees This Source Which This Source

Telephone Number, Has Provided During This Was Utilized

Contact Person) Period (If Any)

1. Delaware Dept. of Labor 00

Georgetown, DE 19947

Fax: 302-739-7888

2. WGMD Web Site 00

WGMD.com

3. AllAccess.com* 00

4. DCRTV.com* 00

5. Personal referral 03

6. Newspapers: Cape Gazette 00

7. Del Tech Owens 00

8. Wesley College 00

9. Call In 00

10. Rehire 00

11. Wilmington University 00

12. Linked In 01

Appendix 3 to

Annual EEO Public File Report Form

Covering the Period from 4/1/2019 to 3/31/2020

Section 3: Supplemental (Non-Vacancy Specific) Recruitment Activities Undertaken by WGMD

The station has an active training program consisting of the following activities:

Employees regularly participate in seminars to develop business acumen which furthers their careers in radio and management.

The Business Manager and Executive Vice President conduct weekly training sessions in all facets of the radio business, again with the objective of enabling station personnel to acquire skills which will advance their careers.

The station provides an Education Program for all employees which encourages them to take courses at any accredited educational institution at the station’s expense assuming a certain level of performance (receiving an A or B in the course).

The station maintains a lending library which contains informational material on all aspects of the radio business and self-improvement in general.

Mentoring Program

The station has a mentoring program mainly for on-air personnel which is overseen by the Program Director, the goal of which is to improve on-air performance and develop skills needed for career advancement.

The Station invites and selects local high school interns to learn the various facets of the broadcasting business. Education includes classroom instruction and real time, hands -on participation in live broadcast situations.

The station also participates on a regular basis at the Chamber of Commerce for Bethany Beach and for Rehoboth/Dewey Beach where businesses introduce themselves and publicize job openings.

The Station broadcasts a weekly three hour show (Out & About) which spotlights local chambers and charities public service announcements, events and information.