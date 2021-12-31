WGMD Final Fishing Report of 2021 12-31-21

Friday was damp and cold. Saturday will see south winds at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 increasing to a steady 20 knots by afternoon. Seas will build to 3 to 4 feet.

There were some folks fishing on Thursday and they did quite well.

Captain Beau on the Undaunted put David Hess, Jr. and Bill Wissinger on a boat limit of slot rockfish and released several larger fish while trolling MOJOs and Stretch plugs on the Delaware side of the Delaware Bay.

Art Lodge caught and released a 47-inch rockfish. Julie Stevenson caught and released a 44-inch rockfish.

Grady Falgowski caught and released a rockfish that was almost as big as he is. Kale Falgowski caught a Delaware Citation 8-pound tog.

While people will continue to catch tog and rockfish, this will be my last fishing report until spring. I hope you have enjoyed listening as much as I have enjoyed bringing them to you.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.