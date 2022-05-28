WGMD Fishing Report 05-27-22

Once again, I must report that no boats left the dock on Friday. Small craft advisories flew all day and well into the night. They may return on Saturday morning.

The only good reports I received were from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. They said there was a bluefish blitz at Three Rs Road on Friday morning. The fish were hitting cut bait and metal. Indian River Inlet saw some action with 20 to 25-inch rockfish. They were caught and released between 9:00 and 10:00 PM at night by anglers drifting live sand fleas close to the rocks.

This is an old technique. The first story I sold to the Fisherman Magazine, back in 1973, was about how to drift sand fleas for rockfish in the Indian River Inlet. That technique worked then and I am sure it will work today. In fact, now that we have circle hooks, it should work even better.

Memorial Day is here. Let’s take a moment to honor the men and women who died so we can live in this free country.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.