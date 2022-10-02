WGMD Fishing Report 10-01-22

Saturday was another washout and a blowout.

I made a trip to Cape Henlopen State Park to check out the general situation. It was not good. From the top of Herring Point I could see a very angry ocean that was breaking over Hen and Chicken Shoals just and hour or so after high tide. The beach has eroded up to the dunes and there is a considerable drop off from the access road that has been closed. According to the latest marine forecast, we still have at least two and perhaps three more days of high winds and high tides.

So far, the marsh has not flooded the roads in and out of Lewes. It has come close and certainly could overflow into New Road and Savannah Road during high tides on Sunday and Monday.

It is hard to predict what fishing will be like once the storm has past. It will be awhile before we get on the beach and bottomfish are going to be stirred up.

