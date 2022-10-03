WGMD Fishing Report 10-02-22

Just when you thought a gale warning was bad, on Sunday the National Weather Service issued a storm warning.

I think you can forget about fishing for the next few days as the winds could exceed 60 knots and seas in the ocean could top 12 feet. In addition, the National Weather Service has raised the coastal flood warning to moderate. After seeing what mild has done to the ocean beaches, I fear we will not have much sand left once the storm has past. These conditions are supposed to last through Tuesday.

If things do settle down in time, there is the Annapolis Boat Show this weekend. It will run on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thursday is VIP Day and admission is a little bit more, but the crowds are smaller and you can really take your time to check out the boats. There will also be a tent dedicated to fishing. They did this in the past and I am glad they have brought it back.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.