WGMD Fishing Report 10-1-20

Wednesday was windy and much cooler with small craft advisories up. This kept boats from leaving the dock at Lewes Harbour Martina and Indian River Marina. Thursday looks fair for the larger boats with seas at three to four feet and the weekend looks good.

The National Marine Fisheries Service has closed the season on blue and while marlin and round scale spearfish. This means that anglers are no longer allowed to kill either of these species. There is a coast-wide quota of 250 of these fish and that has been exceeded in 2020. Sailfish are still open, so those may be taken. Should you happen to catch either a white or a blue marlin or round scale spearfish you must release it without removing the fish from the water. No hero shots of the angler holding the fish in the boat.

October 9, 10 and 11 is the Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen’s Surf Fishing Tournament. Fishing days are Saturday and Sunday with the headquarters at Youth Camp #3 on Cape Henlopen State Park.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.