WGMD Fishing Report 10-1-21

Friday saw a pretty brisk northwest wind, but several boats went out to the ocean and found some sea bass and flounder waiting. At least one boat fished the bay and had some croaker.

Saturday will see southwest winds at five to ten knots going south at 10 to 15 in the afternoon. Seas will be three to four feet. Sunday will see southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots and seas of three to five feet in the ocean. In the Delaware Bay the seas will be two feet or less.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said the Katydid brought in a catch of sea bass and flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker from bay structure.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. The pool winner was a 7.4-pound doormat flounder.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said some small blues were caught from the surf on cut mullet. Sand fleas produced small tog out of Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.