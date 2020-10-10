WGMD Fishing Report 10-10-20

Friday saw nice fishing weather in the morning, but the wind did pick up in the afternoon. A small craft advisory is up for Saturday with southwest winds at 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 and seas on the ocean at three to four feet.

We want to wish everyone fishing the DMS Surf Tournament lots of good luck.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy said the Katydid had 40 flounder and 38 black sea bass for her party, fishing over ocean structure. The Pirate King and the Angler had kings, small blues and a few triggerfish from bay structure.

I was at Indian River Inlet for several hours on Friday afternoon, but I didn’t do much fishing. Some anglers were catching short tog with bloodworms the hot bait, but no one caught any blues or shad. The water was as clear as I have seen it in a long while.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Lauren was up to her elbows in false albacore and had just finished cleaning a boat limit of sea bass from the Captain Ike.

