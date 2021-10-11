WGMD Fishing Report 10/10/21

Sunday was one of those days when it was just about impossible to fish anywhere in the tidal waters. The ocean and bay were simply too rough for even the largest boats and the surf was simply unfishable. The only saving grace is we didn’t get the rain that was forecast.

Small craft advisories were up on Sunday and gale warnings are up for Monday morning with winds at 20 knots northeast with gusts to 25 and seas running seven to nine feet. On Tuesday the winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and seas at four to six feet.

While I don’t have any reports from Sunday, I do have a few left over from days when the weather was better.

Jud fished the Brandywine and White Clay creeks catching rock bass, punkin seed and green sunfish as well as yellow perch from White Clay and small mouth and Largemouth bass along with big panfish out of the Brandywine Creek. He also said there were some big carp in the spillways. Nightcrawlers were the top bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.