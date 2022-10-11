WGMD Fishing Report 10-10-22

Monday saw excellent weather conditions and sea bass fishing was very good. The surf has yet to recover.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with a boat limit of sea bass from ocean structure. The Grizzly was also sea bass fishing. She had not returned when I called, but I feel certain she also had a boat limit.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, they said tog are still available at Indian River Inlet, but you may have to catch 30 shorts to land one keeper. Surf fishing is still very slow.

No one answered the phone at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. I suspect they didn’t have any boats go out. A Monday in October is not the most popular time to go fishing.

Please do not give up on surf fishing. The fact that the Beach Brawl in North Jersey produced 55 big striped bass on Saturday gives me hope that I just may catch that 50 pounder from the beach before I die.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.