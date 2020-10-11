WGMD Fishing Report 10-11-20

Saturday saw small craft advisories up and no charter boats fished the ocean. Sunday will see seas of three to four feet and rain. Not my idea of good fishing weather, but some may go.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said no charter boats went on Saturday, but the Angler did fish Delaware Bay for a catch of blues and croaker plus a few kings. A 31-inch rockfish was caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a live eel.

The Grizzly had a great day on Friday catching a boat limit of flounder plus 30 sea bass. The Thelma Dale III, fishing out Of Fisherman’s Wharf, also had a good catch of flounder and sea bass on Friday. The Port-A-Pella had 28 sea bass also on Friday.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, the report was no boats left the dock to fish the ocean. A few fished the Inlet and caught blues and flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there was currently a tie for the largest bluefish in the DMS surf tournament with two 17-inch bluefish.

