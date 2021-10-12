WGMD Fishing Report 10-11-21

As bad as Sunday was, Monday was worst. Gale warnings were up in the morning with northeast winds at 20 to 25 knots and gusts to 30 with waves in the ocean at seven to nine feet. Tuesday will see northeast winds at 15 knots with gusts to 20 and waves at four to six feet. Wednesday the northeast wind will back off to five to ten knots and seas will lay down to three to four feet.

After a period of rough seas, it takes awhile before fishing gets back to normal, whatever normal is. The fish that live on the bottom get tossed around and somewhat disoriented so they need a bit of time before they get back to their regular feeding habits. Bait schools are scattered so the blues, tuna and other pelagic fish may be scattered as well.

The Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen held their 15th Annual Surf Fishing Tournament over the weekend and Jim Haug won the Men’s Division and $1,000 with 377 points. That is quite an accomplishment considering the weather.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.