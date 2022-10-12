WGMD Fishing Report 10-11-22

Another lovely fall day on Tuesday, but once again, not a lot of people fishing.

We do have a pending state record blue catfish. James Lord was fishing the Nanticoke River near Phillips Landing around 1:30 AM. He was using a live bluegill for bait when the big cat hit. It took 25 to 30 minutes to being the fish in. James took his catch to Sam’s Fishing Tackle and Live Bait where it weighed 48.4 pounds. DNREC Corporal Adkins asked James to bring the fish to Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em where the official weight was 48.2 pounds. The current record is 47 pounds, 12 ounces caught by Colt Williamson in 2019.

Tuesday saw good sea bass action as the Katydid and the Grizzley out of Lewes did well over ocean structure. The Grizzly even added a few triggerfish to the box. Lewes Harbour Marina said a couple of private boats had tog on bay structure.

