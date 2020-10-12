WGMD Fishing Report 10-12-20

The rain held off for most of the day on Sunday and several botas did fish in the bay and ocean. The weather for Monday and Tuesday looks pretty bad as Delta swings by with rain and wind.

If you remember I said when we reported on the 12.69-pound flounder that I wouldn’t be surprised if a larger one wasn’t caught before the year was over. Well it’s happened. Not in Delaware, but in Ocean City where Cleon caught a 13.2-pounder on the Miller Time.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was Sam Kerstrtter’s 31-inch rockfish caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a live eel. Al Manning fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas to catch four keeper tog and a 21-inch trout. The Katydid came in with a boat limit of sea bass. A private boat brought in a catch of sheepshead.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said it was a good day on the ocean. The Judy v had a mixed bag of triggerfish, flounder and sea bass. A private boat chunked at the Wilmington Canyon for a catch of yellowfin tuna.his is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.