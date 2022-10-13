WGMD Fishing Report 10-12-22

The weather was once again beautiful on Wednesday and once again black sea bass filled coolers on boats fishing ocean structure.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said the Katydid, the Surface Tension and the Grizzly all had plenty of sea bass for their customers. Once again, the Grizzly also put a few triggerfish in the box.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt told me the Judy V came in from her half-day trip with sea bass. Several private boats also had excellent sea bass action over ocean structure. One private boat ran up to the Outer Wall and returned with a limit of tog.

The report from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle was tog from Indian River Inlet on sand fleas. The action is pretty good for short fish, but keepers remain rare. Surf fishing remains dismal.

I spoke with a friend in New Jersey who told me the big striped bass blitz lasted through the weekend and on Tuesday the fish were as far south as Atlantic City.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.