WGMD Fishing Report 10-13-20

Nasty is the only word to describe the weather at the beach in Monday. To the best of my knowledge, no boats sailed to the bay or the ocean.

I did have one report from a person who fished the Indian River Inlet on Monday from 8:30 AM until 12:30 PM. He had a few short tog and a wet butt.

The winner of the DMS Surf Fishing Tournament held over the weekend was Gary Born. He caught three fish that totaled 39 points. Second place was a tie between Lynn Downs and Brian Hafler who both caught three fish and scored 38 points. Third was Mike Walker with 36 points for his three fish. Once again it was a very close tournament with very few scorning fish taken.

The Ladies Division was won by Karen Alexander with two fish worth 20 points. In second was Anita Chandler with 14 points for one fish and in third was Monica Bayless with one fish and 12 points.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.