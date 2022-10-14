WGMD Fishing Report 10-13-22

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday and will be again on Friday.

No boats left the dock at Lewes Harbour Marina or from Indian River Marina.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did say he cleaned a couple of tog from Indian River Inlet.

I took a report from Facebook that Wilker Restoration caught five very nice tog from the sidewalk at Indian River Inlet last weekend.

It looks like there will be some changes in the way Surf Fishing Permits are administered for 2023. I attended a meeting of the Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen last Thursday where Parks and Recreation Secretary Shawn Garvin took input from the members on what they thought about some proposed changes. Nothing has been decided as yet, but Secretary Garvin certainly got a lot of input at the meeting. One of the biggest problems is overcrowding during summer weekends especially at Cape Henlopen State Park. I am happy to report the restricted permit will be available in 2023.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.