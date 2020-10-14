WGMD Fishing Report 10-14-20

Tuesday saw small craft advisories up and no boats ventured out of Lewes Harbour Marina or Indian River Marina. Wednesday may not be much better, but as of late afternoon on Tuesday, no warnings have been posted.

I have more information on the 13.2-pound flounder caught in Ocean City. The angler, Cleon Timothy, was fishing on the Miller Time with owner Brandon Miller and friend Jeff Murdorf. They we working the area close to the Route 50 Bridge when Cleon felt a heavy weight on his line. At first, he thought he had snagged bottom or a fishing line from a bridge fishermen. Then he felt the head shake of a big flounder and called out to Jeff to get the net. Brandon ran the boat and Jeff did the net work until they had the huge flounder in the boat.

On Sunday Mike Lewes, Pete Campbell and Mike Huk brought a 415-pound swordfish to the scales at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. They caught the huge sword in the Wilmington Canyon along with five big yellowfin tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.