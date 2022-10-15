WGMD Fishing Report 10-14-22

As promised, small craft advisories were up on Friday and from the looks of the marine forecast, they may be up on Saturday.

I spoke with Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina and Deanna at Hook em’ and Cook ‘em. Both had the same sad report. No boats left the dock and no fish on the cleaning tables. Deanna did say she had a few tog come in that were caught from the rocks at Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a few more keeper tog caught out of the Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Surf fishing remains terrible.

I received a press release from DNREC outlining beach nourishment projects for Delaware Bay. Beginning on Monday, October 17 at Pickering Beach and lasting for one month, weather dependent, 3,500 cubic yards of sand will be trucked in from local sources to cover 2,500 feet of community beachfront. Other Delaware Bay areas to receive nourishment include Kitts Hummock and Cape Shores. The sand will protect these communities from winter storms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.