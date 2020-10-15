WGMD Fishing Report 10-15-20

Wednesday was a decent fishing day and boats worked in the bay and ocean. Sea bass were caught along with some flounder and triggerfish.

I have some very bad news from Maryland. The 2020 young of the year numbers for striped bass are in and they are dismal. The 2.5 young of the year number is about as low as we have seen in a long time and will require even more restrictive regulations on an already tightly controlled fishery.

The long-term average for the Chesapeake Bay young of the year is 11.5 so you can see this 2.5 is way below average. This is also the third or fourth year the numbers have been poor.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has jurisdiction over striped bass and they are certain to do everything to preserve the current spawning stock biomass of stripers until the environmental conditions favor a dominant young of the year class.

On the plus side, croaker and spot produced excellent young of the year classes. Yellow and white perch suffered along with the stripers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.