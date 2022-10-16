WGMD Fishing Report 10-15-22

Saturday’s weather was lovely on land, but not quite so nice on the water. Nevertheless, boats still fished the ocean and bay with varying degrees of success.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported the Katydid brought in a mixed bag of sea bass and tog. A few private boats worked the Outer Wall and other bay structure for tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Judy V ran an all day trip and caught flounder and black sea bass. Private boats also ran to the sea bass grounds, but returned with very few fish.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was lots of tog caught from Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs, but keepers are still hard to find. They also said surf fishing is very slow.

I did see one report of decent-sized bluefish caught at 3Rs Road.

They have a bluefish blitz at Hatteras with bunker run up in the wash. The run of giant striped bass continues in Jersey. Delaware surf fishermen are lucky to catch a couple of small blues.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.