WGMD Fishing Report 10-16-20

Thursday saw small craft advisories up and I suspect they may be up on Friday. A cold front will arrive this weekend dropping air temperatures and increasing winds first from the southwest and then from the northwest. Rain is also expected on Friday.

A call to Lewes Harbour Marina revealed that no boats sailed on Thursday. They did have reports from earlier in the week. The Bill Slayer had three yellowfin tuna on Monday. Harper Kaser caught an 18-inch flounder and a 19-inch sea bass on Wednesday. Paul Matthews had a 10.51-pound sheepshead while fishing on the That’s Right on Tuesday.

Down in Ocean City the Morning Star has been catching good numbers of sea bass plus the occasional flounder and triggerfish.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Deanna told us the Sea Flame brought in 12 tuna from the Baltimore Canyon. The Priceless was on her way back to the marina with a swordfish.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was nothing from the inlet and some small rockfish from the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.