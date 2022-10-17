WGMD Fishing Report 10-16-22

Sunday saw good fishing conditions, but with fewer people fishing and more people hunting or watching football the interest is just not there. I do believe if surf fishing were better, we would see more folks on the beach.

The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishing Team #1 placed Third at the Assateague Mobile Surf Fishing Tournament over the weekend.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid came back from ocean structure with a boat limit of sea bass. The Surface Tension had tog from bay structure. A few private boats also had tog. Most of the tog are caught by toggling off of the Outer Wall or the Ice Breakers and fishing with sand fleas or green crabs.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, the report was the Judy V ran an all-day trip and came back with good numbers of sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said anglers soaking sand fleas or green crabs at Indian River Inlet have been catching good numbers of tog. Unfortunately, most are too small to keep.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.