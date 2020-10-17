WGMD Fishing Report 10-17-20

As I expected, small craft advisories were up on Friday and will be back up on Saturday. Along with the wind and heavy seas we had plenty of rain and falling temperatures. Right now, Sunday is looking good.

NOAA Fisheries has tried a new survey in an effort to discover the most trusted source of information for recreational anglers. They sent out 10,000 letters to recreational fishermen from Maine to Mississippi and from their returns they discovered that the avid angler relies on bait and tackle shops for their most trusted information. That makes sense, as those are the same folks I rely on for my fishing reports. I have also found that shops such as Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, who also clean fish, are very reliable sources.

Fishermen also consulted friends and family for fishing information. Apparently, they don’t know my friends and family.

All of this is an effort to make the Marine Recreational Information Program more accurate, and Lord knows, they need to do that.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.