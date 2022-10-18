WGMD Fishing Report 10-17-22

Monday may have been the last warm day of the year.

Even so, the unsettled weather had most boats at the dock or on their trailers.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was one private boat ran to the Outer Wall and returned with some tog. No charter or head boats left the dock.

I could not get through to Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. Either my phone or theirs was messed up.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was about the same as it has been for the last week. Lots of small tog with a few keepers out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Some 20 to 25-inch rockfish on white bucktails with white worms. Fishing from the beach has been very slow.

Wilker Restoration did manage to catch three tog measuring 19, 18, and 17 inches out of the inlet while fishing from the sidewalk over the weekend.

Robbie Baxley landed a nice swordfish on the Gringo Loco with Captain JT DiGuglielmo.

