WGMD Fishing Report 10-18-20

Small craft advisories were up on Saturday, but Sunday looks good. In fact, all of next week appears to be good fishing weather with warming air temperatures and light winds.

The Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament began on Saturday and will continue until 4:00 PM on November 21. The entry fee is $30 for the entire tournament or $5.00 a day payable before you fish on that day. All fish must be weighed at Lewes Harbour Marina and all must be caught in Delaware waters. Payout will be 50% of total entry fees for first place, 30% for second and 20% for third. Stop by Lewes Harbour Marina to register and ask any questions you might have.

We lost two more souls on Thursday when they drowned at Lums Pond. I hope to have more information in Monday’s report as all I know now is, they fell out of a boat and efforts to save them failed. Our condolences to their friends and families.

