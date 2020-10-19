WGMD Fishing Report 10-19-20

There was a bit more wind on Sunday than what the marine forecast called for. However, the boats that fished the ocean did very well. The rest of the week looks very good, if the forecast remains true.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with 90 sea bass and three flounder and the Chasin Tail had 60 sea bass and two triggerfish all over ocean structure.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they weighed in a five-pound red drum caught on a sand flea from the northside of Indian River Inlet.

David Zerbato sent me a very detailed report from his weekend of fishing with his brothers. On Friday, in the wind and rain, they fished the North Pocket at Indian River Inlet with bloodworms during incoming water to catch small black drum. On Saturday, they were back at the same location during the same tide with bloodworms and caught several large kings, spot and small drum. At dusk they switched to white bucktails and caught small rock from the jetty fishing in the pocket.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.