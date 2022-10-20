WGMD Fishing Report 10-19-22

Wednesday was cooler still with a refreshing northwest breeze.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, they told me the Surface Tension made it out to Delaware Bay structure and returned with a handful of tog. A private boat did the same with the same result. Sand fleas and green crabs were the baits of choice.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, they said a few tog came in from the Inlet and one keeper rockfish was caught there as well.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us there are a lot of small tog at Indian River Inlet that just love green crab and sand fleas, but it takes many shorts before you catch a keeper. Most of the rockfish caught on white bucktails with a white worm are in the 20 to 25-inch range. The occasional slot fish, 28 to 35 inches, does make an appearance.

Just spoke with my son Roger who lives in North Jersey. The head boats out of Manasquan are currently catching limits of yellowfin tuna on night chunking trips.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.