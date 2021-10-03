WGMD Fishing Report 10-2-21

Saturday saw seas of three to four feet and on Sunday those will increase to three to five feet. Winds on Sunday will be southwest at 10 to 15 knots. Monday doesn’t get much better with southwest winds at 10 to 15 going south in the afternoon at 15 to 20 with three to four-foot seas.

On Saturday I had to attend a celebration of life for a dear friend in Long Island, New York. I don’t think I missed much as far as Delaware fishing goes and I will be back for an update on Sunday.

To finish up with the 24th Annual Delaware Seashore Fall Surf Fishing Classic, Acie Mankins came in second with 235 points, Morty Morton was third with 184 points and Scott Aiken, Jr. was fourth with 176 points.

For the ladies it was Deb Weichardt in second with 92 points and Monica Bayless was third with 77 points.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.