WGMD Fishing Report 10-20-22

Thursday was a carbon copy of Wednesday.

According to Lewes Harbour Marina no boats left their docks and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the same for the boats out of Indian River Marina. Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did say some boats were planning to sail on Friday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported pretty much the same thing they have been reporting for the past two weeks. Lots of small tog at Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs with the occasional keeper. Rockfish in the 20 to 25-inch class on white bucktails with a white worm.

The DNREC Fish and Wildlife Division has released around 1,000 pounds of 12 to 13-inch rainbow trout in White Clay Creek. The fish were spread out from the Pennsylvania line down to Newark. The idea of the fall stocking is to give people something to fish for until the big stocking event in the spring. You do need your Trout Stamp and general fishing, license to fish here until November 30.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.