WGMD Fishing Report 10-21-20

Tuesday was a great fishing day and those who fished the ocean did very well. While winds are forecast to be five to ten over the next few days the seas in the ocean will be building to six feet as the storm in the Atlantic grows to hurricane force. I would think the Delaware Bay would still be fishable for small boats, while the ocean will be a tad bouncy.

Down in Ocean City the head boat Morning Star had limits of sea bass plus a few triggers and ribbon fish. The Fish Bound also had sea bass limits plus some flounder.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Top Fin finally found the good tog and brought in 18 keepers. Darica Ward fishing on a private boat caught four keeper tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the Judy V had sea bass on her morning trip. A private boat caught some bluefish.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told us that tog are still caught from the inlet on green crab and sand fleas. Bluefish are still taking cut mullet along the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.