WGMD Fishing Report 10-21-22

Friday was just about a perfect fall day.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid and the Grizzly both came back from ocean structure with a boat limit of black sea bass. Several private boats did as well. Other private boats fished bay structure to catch some tog. Jules and Bill Mister were in that group.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, the good news was a private boat brought in two swordfish. Charter and private boats that fished ocean structure found lots of black sea bass. Those who went after tog picked up some keepers.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the Inlet gave up a few keeper tog on sand fleas and green crabs. Rockfish in the 20 to 25-inch range were caught on white bucktails with a white plastic worm.

White Clay Creek in Newark has been stocked with over 1,000, 12 to 13-inch rainbow trout. This may be your best bet this weekend. Just be sure you have your trout stamp and a green weene.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.