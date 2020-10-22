WGMD Fishing Report 10-22-20

Wednesday saw good fishing conditions, but small craft advisories are already up for Thursday and Friday as seas will build to six feet due to the hurricane in the Atlantic. This situation will make for dangerous anchoring on the oceanside of the Outer Wall.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin had a mixed bag of tog, trout and sheepshead on Wednesday. Captain Cary Evans brought in a good catch of tog. Mason Couchman fishing with his Dad in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal caught two 31-inch rockfish on live eels Tuesday night.

The current standings for the Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament are: First Place, Bob McAlister with a 5.4-pound tog. Second Place, Christian Sorah with a 4.62 pounder and in Third Place, Dan McGeady and his 3.97-pound tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Lauren told us the Judy V had sea bass on her morning trip. A private boat ran an overnight trip and returned with dolphin.

