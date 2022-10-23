WGMD Fishing Report 10-22-22

Saturday was another great fall day.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, tog were the story of the day. The Katydid, the Surface Tension and several private boats came in with tog in their coolers. Paul Matthews had a 7.75-pound tog at the Outer Wall while fishing with green crabs and sand fleas. The Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament began on October 22 and ends on November 20, 2022. You can enter for $5.00 a day or pay $30.00 for the entire tournament. Register at the shop.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Deanna said the Judy V had sea bass as did the Miss Ene. The Michael D ran to the Hudson Canyon and brought back 18 yellowfin. Kyle Falgowski was part of the crew on Captain Paul’s Slosh Box that they towed to Belmar, New Jersey. From there they ran to the Hudson Canyon where they joined with a lot of other boats on the night chunk to being back 23 yellowfin tuna. That’s a long run, but that’s a lot of tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.