WGMD Fishing Report 10-23-22

Sunday saw small craft advisories that will still be up on Monday. Of course they will. I was booked on the Angler out of Ocean City on Monday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Bill said no charter or head boats fished on Sunday, but they did get a leader for their Tog Tournament on Saturday. Jason DeStefney caught an 8.32-pound tog to take over First Place for now. He was fishing aboard the Katydid. Mike Calloway had a 3.35-pound black sea bass while fishing on the Grizzly. A private boat fished bay structure on Sunday and caught some tog. Jennifer Niebauer fished the Outer Wall on Saturday and caught two big tog on green crabs.

My friend Dan Neumann surf fished with several of his friends for two days last week. They had beautiful weather and kept 10 to 12 lines in the water at all times and caught a grand total of two small fish. Dan did say he has been catching small blues and shad out of Indian River Inlet on small silver spoons.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.