WGMD Fishing Report 10-24-20

Friday was another beautiful day on land, but on the ocean, not so much. Seas running to six feet or more made for difficult fishing conditions and a cold front moving in is going to increase the wind on Saturday and Sunday with small craft advisories already up for Saturday.

The oil spill has closed Beach Plum, Lewes and Dewey beaches. Cleanup efforts are in high gear, but the oil is fouling both the beaches and the water.

Captain Monty on the Morning Star out of Ocean City reported tough fishing for sea bass due to the big swells. He had a few limits and some big sea bass, but it was far from a great day.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Kyle Falgowski caught a 5.08-pound triggerfish while fishing on the Perfect Mixture. It is the largest trigger she has weighed in all year. Top Fin brought in a good catch of tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Chris said the Judy V had sea bass on her morning trip. The Captain Ike had a six-man sea bass limit.

