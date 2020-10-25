WGMD Fishing Report 10-25-20

Saturday saw small craft advisories up for the ocean, but the larger boats were able to get out to the sea bass grounds. Sunday is pretty much a lost cause with high northeast winds and seas to six or seven feet. Monday may be fishable and the rest of next week does not look too bad.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a good catch of tog on the Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines. The Angler and the Pirate King both came in with tog, sheepshead and triggerfish. Anglers continue to catch keeper rockfish from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on live eels.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Chris said the Bird Dog brought in a catch of dolphin from the Jack’s Spot. The head boats continue to catch sea bass.

From Smith Bait in Leipsic we learned that keeper trout have been caught by trolling Stretch 25s and 30s at Ship John Shoal. The Leipsic River holds good numbers of white perch that may be caught on bloodworms.

Frank Tucker and Jon Little had their limit of tog in a few hours of fishing the inside of the Outer Wall.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.