WGMD Fishing Report 10-25-22

Tuesday was almost as miserable as Monday. I am not only tired of this weather, but this weather is making me tired.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid came back from ocean structure with plenty of black sea bass. The Surface tension had a good catch of tog. The Grizzly also ran a trip on Tuesday, but had not returned by the time that I called. A few private boats fished bay structure and caught some tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said the Judy V had a crew out on Tuesday. At first, they tried for tog, but after feeding them for awhile the captain switched to sea bass and put a good number of fish in the box. Over the weekend the Sea Tequila ran up to the Hudson Canyon and returned with 24 yellowfin tuna.

My friend Dan Neumann fished Indian River Inlet for shad and blues on Tuesday without result. He did notice those around him were catching lots of tog on sand fleas and green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.