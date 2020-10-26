WGMD Fishing Report 10-26-20

Sunday was just a nasty day. Wind, rain and temperatures in the 50s had most fishermen watching football or doing chores around the house. I went to a sportsman auction. Small craft advisories are already up for Monday, but the weather should improve as the week goes on.

No one answered the phone at Lewes Harbour Marina as I suspect Amanda closed early.

I saw Burt at the auction and Chris said no one left the Indian River Marina when I reached him at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was small tog with a few keepers caught by a couple of die-hard anglers at Indian River Inlet.

The Fish and Wildlife Division has released 1,000 pounds of trout into White Clay Creek for the fall stocking program. You do need a fishing license and a trout stamp, unless you are exempt, to fish White Clay Creek, but that is a small price to pay for a chance to catch a rainbow or brown trout. I have already seen a good report from there in the fly fishing section.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.