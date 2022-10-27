WGMD Fishing Report 10-26-22

From the reports I received from boats on the water, Wednesday was pretty nice out on the ocean once you got past the fog. The black sea bass were really chewing and some tog and flounder were also taken.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Bill told me the Katydid came in from ocean structure with a mixed bag of sea bass and tog. A private boat had tog on bay structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said sea bass fishing was very good at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef. Site 10 gave up tog, sheepshead and porgies.

Captain Cary Evans called to report a boat limit of sea bass on the Grizzly.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us nothing has changed at the Inlet or on the beach. Small tog with a few keepers on sand fleas and green crabs at the inlet. The beach is pretty much devoid of life. Clark asked where are the fish? I told him in New Jersey and North Carolina.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.