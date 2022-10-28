WGMD Fishing Report 10-27-22

With small craft advisories up on Thursday to the best of my knowledge, no boats went out of Indian River or Lewes. If the marine forecast holds up it looks like no one will be fishing the ocean through Monday as seas are going to be 6 to 7 feet and winds are going to be northeast with gusts at 20 to 30 knots.

The big news at Lewes Harbour Marina is Bill Swords has purchased the business from Amanda Morris. I stopped by earlier this week and Bill has already changed the layout of the store and has big plans to make even more changes. Amanda did a remarkable job of keeping the shop running at full speed after Joe’s passing and I feel certain that Bill will bring even more innovations to the business. I wish them both only the best in the future.

The staff of the Fisherman Magazine tagged seven more 30 to 40-pound striped bass off the coast of Sandy Hook, New Jersey last weekend.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.