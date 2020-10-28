WGMD Fishing Report 10-28-20

The marine weather was not bad on Tuesday, but not many boats went out. Wednesday is looking good, but the rest of the week is going downhill fast with winds to 30 knots and seas to eight feet with rain.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a good catch of tog, sheepshead and sea bass on the Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Deanna said they had nothing to report as no boats went out.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said more keeper tog have been caught at the inlet on sand fleas and green crab. Not many people fishing the beach as oil is still fouling the sand north of Indian River Inlet. That beach does remain open.

Over in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, the rockfish action remains very good. Trolling tandem bucktails, spoons or paddletails in 25 feet of water at the mouth of the Choptank River has produced rockfish in the 20 to 30-inch class. If you can find a concentration of fish, jigging with BKDs will also work.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.