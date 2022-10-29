WGMD Fishing Report 10-28-22

Small craft advisories were up on Friday for the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay and forecasted to be up again on Saturday.

I did get one report from Indian River Inlet. Tony Walls caught an 18-inch tog on a sand flea while fishing from the north side.

Fortunately, freshwater fishermen can still fish during hard blows. Roy Miller didn’t even have to leave home to catch a personal best 25-inch channel catfish from his dock on Red Mill Pond. Roy’s wife Diane assisted with the net. He used his 4-weight fly rod and also caught two bluegills, two yellow perch, one crappie and a largemouth bass.

Up in New Castle County, Ed O’Donnell tried to fish the Fly-Fishing Only section of White Clay Creek. He found the water almost completely covered with leaves making it almost impossible to have a decent drift. He did hook two rainbow trout and landed one. Flies used included the green weenie, mini wooley bugger and pink egg pattern.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.