WGMD Fishing Report 10-29-20

I hate to say this, but Wednesday may have been the last day anyone will be fishing for a long while. Gale warnings are up for Thursday and Friday and the long-range outlook has seas running five to six feet early next week. With the storm coming along with a full moon on Saturday, I think we can count on coastal flooding.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Grizzly had a boat limit of tog on Wednesday. A private boat brought in a mixed bag of sea bass, tog and sheepshead. The Thelma Dale IV had a boat limit of sea bass.

I stopped by Indian River Inlet for a short visit on Wednesday afternoon and found the sidewalk lined with tog fishermen. They were catching small tog with the occasional keeper on sand fleas and green crab.

While I was in the neighborhood, I paid a visit to Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em where Burt said the only boat that went out was the Gale Force on a half-day trip for triggerfish and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.