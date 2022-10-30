WGMD Fishing Report 10-29-22

Small craft advisories were up on the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean on Saturday and to the beat of my knowledge, no boats left Lewes Harbour or Indian River Marina.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported small rockfish in the Back Bays. They didn’t say what they were caught on, but back in the day, we did real well trolling Tony 141 spoons and casting white bucktails with a white worm. We would troll until we found a concentration of fish then start casting our bucktails. The other report from Old Inlet was the usual tog out of the inlet on green crabs and sand fleas. Jay Wu had three keepers on Saturday. Frank Robinson caught a keeper rockfish from the northside of the inlet, also on Saturday. The marine forecast for Sunday is a little better so you may be able to fish the Back Bays. If not, buy a load of green crabs, sand fleas, hooks and sinkers and head for Indian River Inlet to catch some tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.