WGMD Fishing Report 10-3-20

The ocean was pretty rough on Friday morning and most boats didn’t sail. The surf and the inlet were not very welcoming either. The seas did settle down a bit as the day progressed, but by then most fishermen had found other projects. I cleaned and rearranged my tackle bag. Saturday looks to be repeat of Friday after promising to be a good fishing day all week. Right now, Sunday still looks good.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid canceled his all-day trip and ran a half-day to Delaware Bay. He was not back when I called for this report.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they told me no boats left the dock all day. They did hear of some small tog caught out of the Inlet.

From Old Inlet Bait and Tackle came the report of three nice rockfish caught on whole mullet at Faithful Stewart. Sometimes a rough surf will produce big fish. If you have surf equipment that will work with six to eight ounces, grab some fresh mullet and head for the beach on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.