WGMD Fishing Report 10-3-21

Sunday saw boats running to the ocean where they found flounder, sea bass and tuna. Monday will see winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 knots and seas of three to four feet. On Tuesday the wind will be southwest at five knots in the morning then go southeast in the afternoon before moving to the east at the same speed by nightfall. Seas will remain at three feet.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had sea bass on Sunday. The Top Fin had a catch of tog and a private boat brought in some dolphin. On Saturday, Jacob Webb brought in four tog to a Delaware Citation winning 7.09 pounds, two sheepshead to 7.6 pounds, three bluefish and two sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt told us a private boat brought in a 216-pound bigeye tuna. The Bill Slayer with Captain Chris Ragni Jr. had 22 yellowfin tuna for his party.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.