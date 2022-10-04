WGMD Fishing Report 10-3-22

Monday was another nasty day with gale warnings and seas to 14 feet on the ocean. It looks like Friday before the seas settle down and who knows how long before the fish get back on some sort of feeding schedule. To top things off, the water temperature at the Delaware Lightship has fallen to 66 degrees.

The last time we had a serious storm like this was Super Storm Sandy. That little blow changed the migratory habits of striped bass and put them out of range of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia anglers. This past spring, we finally had them back inside the Three-Mile-Limit and that resulted in some great fishing.

As a general rule, striped bass or rockfish, don’t arrive here until late October or early November. We will have to wait until then to see if the current storm did more damage to their fall migration or left things as they were in the spring.

My friends in New Jersey will be the bell weathers. If they get them, there is hope for us.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.