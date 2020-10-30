WGMD Fishing Report 10-30-20

With a gale warning up I don’t think anyone went fishing on Thursday. Friday is not going to be any better and the weekend will be cold and windy. It was just a matter of time before our run of mild weather came to an end and now seems to be that time.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina did have some new entries to the tog tournament. Ted Garman is now in first place with a 6.74-pound tog. Bob McAlister slipped to second with his 5.40 pounder while Walter Becker moved into third with his 4.99 pounder. She also reported that Brian Smith caught a 12.3-pound rockfish out of the Broadkill River on a surface plug.

Once the storm moves out and the cold front passes through, we may see some changes in our fishing. Sea bass will move further offshore while the tog fishing should improve over inshore wrecks. Right now, the ocean and bay water temperatures are in the upper sixties and that is pretty warm for late October. This will drop as the air temperatures go down.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.