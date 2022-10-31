WGMD Fishing Report 10-30-22

Small craft advisories were up on the ocean on Sunday, but it looks like Monday, when most everybody has to return to work, will be fishable. I certainly hope so, because I will be on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland for a 10-hour trip beginning at 6:00 AM.

Bill at Lewes Harbour Marina, said the Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines fished bay structure for tog on Sunday and did quite well.

At Hook ‘em and Cook “em, Burt said no boats left the dock on Sunday, but several did plan to sail on Monday. A few private boats fished for tog at Indian River Inlet and managed to catch two or three per boat.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle, they had reports of slot rockfish caught by jigging bucktails along the Coast Guard Wall.

Up in New Castle County, Patty at Captain Bones reported keeper rockfish caught on bunker at Bayview and Port Penn while Steve at Smith Bait said keepers were taken from Woodland Beach and the St. Johns River on bunker and swimbaits.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.